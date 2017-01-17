Leak reveals Google and LG’s Watch Sport and Watch Style, the first Android Wear 2.0 devices

A new report from eminent mobile tipster reveals Google and LG have partnered to create the first Android Wear 2.0 devices, the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.
According to Blass, the watches will be unveiled on February 9th, 2017 alongside the long-awaited Android Wear 2.0 OS version and will be sold in the U.S. beginning the next day. Other regions will reportedly see roll-out throughout in February and March, and the device will also be promoted during Mobile World Congress.
Rendered images of the forthcoming wearables have been floating around since July 2016, when Android Police published a report on the wearables. At that time, AP referred to the smart watches as Nexus-branded and used the internal code names Angel and Swordfish. Blass states that the publication’s mock-ups are fairly accurate.
The Watch Sport, the more premium device, is 14.2-millimeters and comes in titanium and dark blue. It has a 1.38 inches, 480 x 480 pixel plastic OLED display, 768MB RAM and a 430mAh battery. The Watch Style is 10.8-millimeter thick, features swappable straps and comes in titanium, silver and rose gold. It has a 1.2-inch, 360 x 360 pixel plastic OLED display, 512MB RAm and a 240mAh battery.
Both watches feature 4GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and iOS compatibility. The Sport adds in cellular connectivity (3G and LTE), NFC and GPS support — which allows the Sport to feature Android Wear 2.0’s Android Pay capabilities.
Both devices feature a physical button for navigation, touch sensitive screens and handwriting recognition. The Watch Sport is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, while the Watch Style is IP67-rated. Google Assistant will also reportedly grace the new wearables.
Source: Venture Beat
