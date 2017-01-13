SyrupDrop Ep 1: Rogers is giving away 2GB of free data

It’s certainly been a strange week in the tech world. Not only did Rogers kick off the year with an unexpected announcement, but the Competition Bureau seems to have it in for the world’s biggest tech companies.
Shortly after concluding its investigation into Apple’s alleged misconduct, the Bureau announced that it had just closed a second investigation into Amazon.
Furthermore however, it seems like Razer lost a demonstration prototype, though it claims it was stolen, at CES this year and will pay big bucks to get it back. Let’s just hope it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.
For a full list of the stories covered in this episode, see below:
Amazon Canada fined $1 million for employing misleading pricing practices
Rogers is giving 2GB of free data to select customers
Razer offers $25,000 reward for information related to two stolen prototype laptops
