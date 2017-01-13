SyrupCast Podcast 103: Automotive tech is the new darling of CES

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Ian Hardy, and Patrick O’Rourke are joined by MobileSyrup contributor Ted Kritsonis, who recently touched down in Toronto after a week in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show.
The SyrupCast crew gets a first person account of what it’s really like to attend the CES, including Ted’s thoughts on the recently revealed BlackBerry device currently codenamed Mercury. Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to tell us yours.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Ian Hardy and Ted Kritsonis
Total runtime: 42:36
Ted talks CES: 1:45
Televisions at CES: 3:35
Blackberry ‘Mercury’: 21:00
MobileSyrup got a facelift: 31:15
Shoutouts: 34:10
Comments