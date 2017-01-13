Nintendo Switch is getting Mario Kart 8 with an improved battle mode

Despite not mentioning the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is coming to the Nintendo Switch during the console’s reveal presentation, a port of the extremely popular racing series is headed to the Japanese gaming giant’s upcoming console, according to Nintendo.
This updated version of Mario Kart 8 is set to include all of the game’s Wii U DLC tracks and additional characters, as well as a revamped Battle Mode. The Wii U version of Mario Kart 8’s Battle Mode takes place on tracks rather than arenas specifically designed for the game type, a mainstay of the series that was removed.
New characters in the Deluxe version of Mario Kart include Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy from Splatoon, King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr. The game’s new Battle Mode allows players to carry two items at a time.
Mario Kart 8 is set to release April 28th.
