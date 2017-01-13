Here are all the accessories for the Nintendo Switch

If you were one of the fortunate Canadians to score the Nintendo Switch during its short pre-order then you might want to consider picking one or more of the console’s upcoming accessories.
Here is a full list of what Nintendo is offering up for the system’s March 3rd release. The accessories are available at EB Games and listed on Nintendo Canada’s official website.
Thumb Grips for Nintendo Switch ($9.99 CAD)
Switch Car Mount ($39.99)
Switch Screen Protector ($9.99)
Switch Travel Case ($14.99)
Switch Travel Pouch ($14.99)
Switch Starter Kit ($26.99)
Includes Earbuds, Joy-Con Grips, Joy-Con Thumb Grips, a Screen Guard and a Cleaning Cloth.
