Nintendo revealed its upcoming video game console the Switch during a press conference in Japan last night, but did not release concrete details regarding the upcoming handheld-console hybrid’s hardware specs.
While many of the following Switch technical specifications have been rumoured for a number of months, we can now confirm that the Switch will feature a 6.2-inch 720p multitouch display twith a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. When docked, the console is capable of outputting full 1080p visuals via HDMI.
The Japanese gaming giant says that the Switch is powered by a custom Nvidia Tegra processor, but has not released details related to computing power, so it’s unclear exactly how powerful the console really is in actual use. It’s believed that the Switch will be slightly less powerful than the Xbox one and PlayStation 4.
In terms of storage, the switch features 32GB of onboard memory, which is extremely low compared to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4’s much larger storage 500GB and 1TB hard drives. This issue is exemplified when you consider the fact that Nintendo intends to place an emphasis on downloadable titles. On the plus side, storage can be expanded via microSD cards, which remain relatively affordable.
Actual physical games for the Switch come on what Nintendo is calling GameCards, which the company claims also offload storage from the system’s internal storage. Battery life comes in at between 2.5 and six hours, depending on what game is being played, according to Nintendo. While it’s difficult to give a concrete answer, early reports indicate that when playing a graphically intensive game like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, battery life will be around three hours.
The Switch also features 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity and the ability to connect to up to eight other Switch consoles for local multiplayer. The console is charged via USB-C. Finally, the Switch is also capable of being connected to the internet via ethernet when connected to its dock.
The Nintendo Switch is set to release on March 3rd for $399. Pre-orders went live today on January 13th at a variety of retailers but have already sold out at most stores.
Find the Nintendo Switch’s full list of technical specs below:
- Display: 6.2-inch 1280 x 720 pixels (720p) multitouch display
- Memory: 32GB of onboard storage with the ability to expand via microSD cards (game files are also saved on cartridges)
- Processor: Custom Nvidia Tegra processor
- Battery life: Between 6 and 3 hours (depending on what game is being played.
- Price: $399 CAD
- Package: Left and right Joy-Con controllers with wrist strap, Nintendo Switch Console, AC adapter, HDMI cable, Joy-Con Grip
