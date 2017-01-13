Galaxy S8 case listings reveal potential design of upcoming Samsung flagship

As the Samsung Galaxy S8 nears arrival, cases for the forthcoming flagship are beginning to appear on accessory sites. None can be confirmed and many can likely be attributed to drumming up publicity, but it’s also not unrealistic that with an expected April release, the company has begun distributing specifications to case manufacturers.
One particularly legitimate-looking case listing to emerge is Olixar’s Ultra-Thin Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge case, which appeared on the Mobile Fun accessory site and was spotted by SamMobile.
It shows a device that appears very similar to previous leaks, with negligible bezels and no physical front-mounted buttons. The handset doesn’t appear to have an iris-scanner, at least not in the manner that it was employed in the Note 7, but as SamMobile points out, it could be that the sensor is placed directly next to the selfie camera. It’s also unclear from the picture whether or not the case has a 3.5mm headphone jack port.
Previous to the Olixar leak, popular accessory manufacturer Ghostek also received attention for a render of the S8 inside a specially-designed waterproof case. That image also showed a front display with thin bezels and no physical buttons.
While the preponderance of Galaxy S8 leaks may leave some consumers overwhelmed, at the very least they won’t have to wait too long before the reveal. The handset will likely be unveiled in March, previous to an April launch.
Source: Mobile Fun, BGR Via: SamMobile
