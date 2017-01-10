Rogers is giving 2GB of free data to select customers

Rogers has over 10 million wireless subscribers and it seems to be in the giving mood.
To start 2017 on the right foot, Rogers has been sending select customers a text message offering up 2GB of free data. The text simply states, “To say thanks, 2GB of data has been added to your account. Happy browsing!”
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Rogers says there’s no specific reason for the gesture, simply that “we’ve been giving bonus data to some of our wireless customers as a way of saying thank you for choosing Rogers.”
Rogers recently reported its Q3 2016 results and reported its best results in subscriber additions since 2010.
Wireless revenues for the quarter increased six percent to $2.03 billion CAD. Rogers will be announcing its fourth quarter 2016 financial results on Thursday, January 26th, 2017.
