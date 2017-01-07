Run (or speed-walk) for your life with Zombies, Run! [Game of the Week]

How many of you woke up on January 1st and said to yourselves, “I’m going to get in shape this year, no excuses”?

For the many of you that inevitably did, but can’t seem to find any joy in working out, Zombies, Run! might be just what you need. Forget boring, silent runs through the park.

Synch your own music with the app while you run, or speed walk passionately, to escape an angry horde of zombies. There are several settings to choose from and the option to join virtual running groups as well.

The game allows users to run or walk anywhere in the world while listening to their mission through their headphones, that is, until they get wind that they’re being chased. At that point, they’ll have to speed up to avoid them. Along the way, runners will automatically collect supplies to fuel up their base.

Runners also have the option to join massive cloud runs, where hundreds of marathoners can participate in one storyline at the same time.

With 200 missions to choose from and over one million players around the world, runners will have exciting runs awaiting them for a long time to come.

Zombies, Run! is available on iOS and Android for free, though offers the option to upgrade to a pro account for $3.99 per month or $27.99 per year.