Telus to cut home services bundle savings by $2 per product starting March 1st

Rose Behar January 6, 2017 1:49pm

Telus has announced that it is cutting the monthly savings rate for home services bundles from $5 to $3 per product on March 1st, citing infrastructure costs.

“The cost of providing Telus Home Services continues to increase as we continue to upgrade our networks and services,” says the company in a support article on its site. “We are doing our best to keep rate increases as moderate as possible, while constantly working to improve the service with better speed, reliability and functionality.”

For customers with all three home services — home phone, internet and TV — the discount will drop from $15 to $9 per month come the beginning of March. Customers with special promotions that began before February 28th, 2017, however, will temporarily avoid the bill shock. Telus says it will increase the promotional rate to account for the discount drop until the promotion ends.

The company says more details on how this will affect a customer’s rates will be provided on their March bill.

Telus currently offers consumer home services in just two provinces: Alberta and British Columbia. It announced a $370 million investment into Vancouver infrastructure, $275 million into Edmonton and $130 million into Calgary in early May 2016, far more than what was promised for other Canadian cities of operation, with a strong emphasis on home services. Subsequently, it was the first to launch 4K TV in Western Canada in July, 2016.

But while investment claims ring true, many will question whether it’s wise for the company to drop bundle discount rates, considering the consumer trend towards favouring digital streaming platforms over cable and mobile phones over landlines.

Thanks for the tip, Tom!