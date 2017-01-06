Tbaytel announces telecom hackathon called DisruptIT

Jessica Galang January 6, 2017 8:41am

Tbaytel, a telecommunications company operating in Thunder Bay, has partnered with the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre (NOIC), to host a hackathon in the Thunder Bay region from January 27th to January 29th.

DisruptIT, which offers a $75,000 top prize, is inviting developers and entrepreneurs to develop solutions and ideas for Tbaytel’s priority areas. Some of these areas include creating an interactive customer support environment; developing technologies that reduce the expense of building and operating costs for fibre connections in different residences; and building technologies that allow for a seamless experience for customers.

Once ideas and solutions are developed, participants will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas, either individually or in a team, to Tbaytel leaders. Winners will gain access to the NOIC’s suite of programs, mentors, and services, as well as become more investable through pitch development, coaching, and connections.

“DisruptIT is an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs, startups and innovators to address identified opportunities, provide solutions, receive investment and engage with a 1st customer,” said Judy Sander, the manager of the NOIC. “We are eager to commit the Innovation Centre’s team and resources to assist the successful entrepreneurs with their business development.”

This article was originally published on BetaKit