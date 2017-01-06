SyrupCast 102: The ‘Mercury’ is rising

On this episode of the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Zach Gilbert, Patrick O’Rourke, and Rose Behar look to the Consumer Electronics Show for hints of mobile tech to come in 2017.

MobileSyrup senior editor Patrick O’Rourke and staff writer Rose Behar take the lead on discussing Blackberry’s upcoming new phone, code named ‘Mercury.’ Although there is currently not an official name for the device yet, the initial hands-on revealed some unusual design choices for BlackBerry’s next smartphone.

The team then examines another mobile announcement from this week regarding LG no longer creating modular smartphones. Were modular smartphones just another marketing gimmick?

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to let us know what you think of this week’s episode.

Direct download link.

Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Patrick O’Rourke, Rose Behar, Zach Gilbert

Total runtime: 35:41

Blackberry “Mercury“: 3:10

LG ditches modular mobile: 15:20

CES shoutouts: 27:15