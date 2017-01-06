Samsung Galaxy A5 confirmed to launch in Canada

Earlier this week, Samsung announced a trio of new smartphones to its lineup. Falling under mid-range Galaxy A series, Samsung unveiled the 5.7-inch Galaxy A7, 5.2-inch Galaxy A5 and the 4.7-inch Galaxy A3.

Similar to the 2016 version, Canadians will only see the Galaxy A5 be available. In a statement to MobileSyrup, a Samsung Canada representative noted, “We are excited to confirm the Galaxy A5 will be available to Canadians, however, at this time we do not have any Canadian-specific information on timing and price to share. As always, we will keep you updated on any Samsung Canada related news as it becomes available.”

If tradition continues, the A5 will be widely available through a number of Canadian carriers for approximately $400 to $450 no-term.

Galaxy A5 (2017) Specs