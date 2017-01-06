Live Photos and wide colour are now supported on Instagram for iOS

Zachary Gilbert January 6, 2017 5:32pm

In a tweet recent tweet, the co-founder and CTO of Instagram, Mike Krieger, announced that the photo-sharing app now supports two new features.

Starting today, Instagram for iPhone will support the iPhone 7’s wide colour capture, as well as iOS 10’s Live Photo feature.





If you’re on an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, Instagram now supports wide color capture and display throughout the app—writing an eng blog on it soon — Mike Krieger (@mikeyk) January 5, 2017

According to Instagram, this new feature does not require an update and will be pushed out to all devices over the course of today.