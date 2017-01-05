Twitter signs exclusive deal to livestream 31 PGA tournaments this year

Twitter is continuing to expand its relationship with the PGA by exclusively live streaming an additional 31 tournaments through the remainder of this golf season.

Originally announced last August, those interested in tuning into a specific broadcast of a PGA tournament can simply access Twitter either logged-in and logged-out from PGATourLive.twitter.com. Twitter notes its coverage includes pre-game analysis, interviews, range coverage, and live competition.

“Live streaming PGA golf was a big hit on Twitter in 2016 and we look forward to bringing more tournament action to Canadians in 2017,” says Christopher Doyle, head of sports at Twitter Canada, in a statement to MobileSyrup. “The Canadian golf community is robust on Twitter, led by top homegrown pros like Brooke Henderson, Graham DeLaet and David Hearn. All are active Twitter users themselves and with a strong built-in audience of both PGA fans and avid golfers, this is a great announcement to kick-off 2017.”

From a Canadian perspective, we can confirm the RBC Canadian Open will be one of the tournaments set to stream live on Twitter.