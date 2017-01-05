Poll: What are your thoughts on the design of the BlackBerry ‘Mercury’?

Zachary Gilbert

January 5, 2017 3:30pm

At CES 2016 BlackBerry and TCL took the wraps off their newest device, code named the BlackBerry ‘Mercury.’ The new smartphone features a touch-screen interface matched with the classic BlackBerry keyboard and Google’s Android operating system.

The issue, however, is that this is almost everything all we know about the device so far. So for this poll we wanted to ask the MobileSyrup community what you thought about the design of BlackBerry’s new device? Also, chime in below with your thoughts for the phone’s name (BlackBerry ‘Mercury’ is just a codename for the smartphone right now). We’re thinking the phone will likely be called the BlackBerry DTEK70.


  • eszklar

    More a fan of the Slider form-factor myself.

  • JMichaelP

    Not bad, but still think the PRIV is the best of both worlds – Android Smartphone with slide-out traditional BB QWERTY keyboard.

    • Way too cramped though. Wider is better.

    • JMichaelP

      Are you the one PASSPORT fan? 😉

    • Adderbox76

      He can’t be the only one. I have always said that if the Passport ran Android I would have jumped on it. AFAIK they just couldn’t make the screen ratio work with Android.

  • vn33

  • J. W.

    I think the only issue I have is power/convenience button placement, although that’s more of a personal preference. At least they’re trying to be consistent with their DTEK50/60.

  • Adderbox76

    Meh. I get that the frets on the keyboard serve a purpose (ie feeling your finger placement without having to look) but that and the camera row at the top and bulge at the back just seems kind of quasi-1950’s old fashioned chrome for my liking.

  • Surveillance

    This is a beautiful device

  • bachlee

    looks nice. but 4.5 inch screen is a deal breaker in 2017