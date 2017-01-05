Montreal-based Mighty Cast introduces Nex Evolution modular smart band for $79.99 USD

Rose Behar January 5, 2017 6:47pm

Montreal-based startup Mighty Cast has announced its second generation modular smart band, Nex Evolution, along with a limited edition mod band made specifically for the location-based, multiplayer online game Ingress, made by Pokemon Go developer Niantic Labs.

The Nex Evolution, like its predecessor, allows users to program their wearable’s features through a ‘when/do’ platform accessible via app. Through the Nex App, users can do things like control music streaming services, smart lights or garage doors. The company has also forged a partnership with If This Then That (IFTTT), a service that lets users build automation recipes.

The new wristband features a 3-axis accelerometer that tracks steps, calories and distance, a lithium-polymer battery with up to three days of battery life, IPX7 water resistance and five programmable and touch sensitive buttons called ‘Mods.’

The Ingress Mod band comes with five collectible mods, including ‘Faction Mods’ for faction or team-specific notices and a ‘Map Mod’ for letting users pin drop locations and share with teammates through a double tap of the Map Mod. It also provides users with Ingress-specific sound effect triggers and unique hints and videos.

Mighty Cast has set the price for its Nex Evolution band at $79.99 USD and says it will be commercially available through Amazon at the end of the first quarter.

Niantic and Mighty Cast have yet to decide pricing for the limited edition Ingress. Those interested in the products can sign up for updates here.