LG officially debuts the Stylus 3 phablet at CES 2017

Rose Behar January 5, 2017 8:03am

After announcing the Stylus 3 previous to the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), LG has now officially debuted the device on the show floor, revealing the design and further specifications.

The Nougat-powered smartphone stocks a MediaTek 6750 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. It features a 5.7-inch 1280 x 720 pixel display with 258ppi density. All this is powered by a 3,200mAh removable battery.

As for design, the Stylus 3’s dimensions run 155.6mm x 79.8mm x 7.4mm and the phone weighs in at 149g. The device includes a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and stylus pen and will come in two colours: metallic titan (black) and pink gold.

The Stylus 3’s camera package features a 13 megapixel rear-facing shooter and 8 megapixel front-facing camera.

Considering the Stylus 2 was seen by many as a worthy replacement for the combustible Note 7, so far much of the buzz regarding the third-generation stylus-equipped phablet has been regarding whether or not it can fill in the shoes of Samsung’s ill-fated 2016 device. However, with pricing and launch date still under wraps for the Stylus 3 (known as the Stylo 3 in the U.S.) the public will have to wait a little longer before drawing their own conclusions.

To keep updated on the Stylus 3 and its release date, check out LG’s sign-up page included in the source link below.

Source LG