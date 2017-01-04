Toronto-based Interaxon and Italian eyewear maker unveil brain-sensing glasses for athletes

Rose Behar January 4, 2017 3:47pm

Interaxon, the Toronto-based company behind the Muse meditation headband, has unveiled its first brain sensing glasses built in partnership with Italian eyewear maker Safilo on the company’s collaborative SafiloX platform.

The Smith Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse sunglasses, nested under Safilo’s Smith brand, are designed for “athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.” The wearable combines the trendy-looking pre-existing Lowdown frames with Interaxon’s Muse brainwave-sensing EEG, EOG and EMG technology, which has been in use for two years in the company’s meditation-tracking Muse headband.

The wearable also features a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyro, 3-axis magnetometer, UV sensor (UVA and UVB), temperature gauge and a pressure sensor. An accompanying app provides users with cognitive training, including tools that help with energy management before competition and daily conditioning exercises. The two companies note that they’re providing an open SDK for the platform, which could speed the advent of new features once launched.

“We’re excited to extend the positive impact of our technology to a broader audience,” said Derek Luke, CEO of Interaxon, in a statement.

“Wearers of Lowdown Focus Mpowered by Muse will be supported to develop a consistent mental training practice, leading to greater levels of performance and focus whether they’re competing, studying, parenting or working. Our collaboration with Safilo has resulted in the first mental performance-enhancing eyewear on the market and the first device users will wear throughout the day, increasing the likelihood they will engage in beneficial exercises more often and consistently.”

Interaxon and Safilo expect to launch the new glasses to consumers in the third quarter of 2017.