Samsung apologizes for 2016, promises to continue innovating

Steven Hurdle January 4, 2017 6:22pm

Samsung began its CES 2017 press conference with a cryptic apology for 2016, indicating that, despite their recent challenges, they won’t stop innovating.

Tim Baxter, president and COO of Samsung Electronics America, promised “We are reflecting, and we are listening,” an apparent reference to the recall of the Galaxy Note 7 after several devices, including warranty replacement units, caught on fire due to battery combustion issues.

Baxter reassured the crowd that Samsung is “recommitting to [its] customers in 2017,” and that it will continue “building on [its] heritage to reach higher for you.”

Health Canada, which worked with Samsung on the Note 7 recall, stated that approximately 39,000 of the 2.5 million recalled Note 7s were stocked or sold in Canada. In total, it received four reports of phone batteries overheating and one customer with a minor forearm burn. Approximately a million were recalled in the U.S., with several more serious incidents.

Other interesting notes from Samsung’s press conference included the fact that all Samsung 2017 TV models will be smart TVs and that the company sells nearly half of all UHD TV sets sold in the U.S. Samsung also touched on the billions its spending in 5G research, using its acquisition of Harman to grow its connected car business and smartphone connected appliances.

Image contributed by Tom Emrich.