Samsung announces Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro with stylus and pre-installed Google Play

Steven Hurdle January 4, 2017 6:32pm

Samsung announced two new Chromebooks during its keynote presentation at CES 2017, aptly called the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook.

Both Chromebooks come with the ability to run any Android apps within the Play Store, which will be pre-installed as a beta at launch.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro has an ARM-based hexa-core OP1 processor, whereas the Chromebook Pro variant sports an Intel Core M3 chip. Continuing to expand the category popularized by the Microsoft Surface Pro line, the convertible laptops are meant to be used in a tablet mode and feature a stylus right out of the box.

“These Chromebooks are the first to come with an embedded digitizer pen,” noted Alanna Cotton, vice-president of Samsung Electronics.

Additional specs have both models coming with a 2400×1600 resolution display (QHD) that rotates 360 degrees. In addition, both feature, USB-C ports, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. While there was no mention of the battery size, Samsung noted it will give users 8 hours of use on a charge.

Canadian price and availability has yet to be announced.