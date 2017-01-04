New BlackBerry ‘Mercury’ teaser video reveals fingerprint sensor, metal build and textured back

January 4, 2017 3:06am
If you missed the first teaser of the next BlackBerry smartphone, which will be manufactured by TCL Communications, then here’s another one for you to admire.
Steve Cistulli, president and general manager of TCL Communication in North America, posted another glorious 4-seconds of the device, this time revealing the curved design, metal build, fingerprint sensor, dual-speakers, front-facing camera, volume buttons, ports, and textured back.
One more look… #BlackBerryMobile #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/dSjVuMWd35
— Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) January 4, 2017