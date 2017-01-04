Hisense reveals 100-inch $13,000 laser projection 4K TV

January 4, 2017 7:52pm
After being absent from CES for a few years, laser project televisions are making a return at CES 2017.
LG was the first to announces one and now Hisense is following suite with its own massive, higher resolution 4K option. The 100H10D television creates a 100-inch 4K image from just a few inches away via projection technology, complete with 2,700 lumens, allowing the TV to be viewable during the daytime.
Hisense calls this HDR compatible technology ‘4K Laser Cast TV’ and is pricing the television at $13,000 USD. The company also showed off a variety of more traditional televisions at CES 2017, including a Dolby Vision HDR ready 75-inch model that comes in at $2,000 USD.
Most interestingly, however, Hisense is also introducing the H9D Plus 4K ULED Plus smart TV, a television that supports quantum dot wide colour gamut, a key feature to look for when hunting down a viable HDR compatible television option. Hisense’s H9D ULED Plus series starts at $999 USD for the 50-inch model. The lower-end version of the H9D, which is also wide colour gamut HDR compatible, is priced at $699 USD.
It’s unclear what specific television models Hisense plans to bring to Canada, but we’ve reached out to the Chinese television manufacturer for clarification.
Find Hisense’s full 2017 television lineup below:
Hisense 100H10D Series — 4K Laser Cast TV
- HDR compatible
- 5.1 Sound Channel
- 82% NTSC
- Motion 120
- Ultra short-throw projector technology
- 5.1 Channel Sound (wireless rears and subwoofer)
- $12,999.99 USD
Hisense H10D Series — 4K Smart ULED TV
- Ultra HD Premium™
- Quantum dot wide color gamut
- Full array local dimming
- Motion 480
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- Bluetooth 4.0 audio output
- 70-inch $2,999.99 USD
- 75-inch $5,999.99 USD
Hisense H9D Plus Series — 4K Smart ULED® TV
- HDR compatible
- Wide color gamut
- Edge-lit local dimming (50”, 55”, 65”)
- Direct-lit local dimming (75”)
- Motion 240
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- Bluetooth 4.0 audio
- 50-inch $999.99 USD
- 55-inch $1,299.99 USD
- 65-inch $1,999.99 USD
- 75-inch $2,499.99 USD
Hisense H9D Series — 4K Smart ULED® TV
- HDR compatible
- Wide color gamut
- Edge-lit local dimming
- Motion 120
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- Bluetooth 4.0 audio
- 50-inch $699.99 USD
- 55-inch $899.99 USD
- 65-inch $1,299.99 USD
Hisense H8D Series — 4K Smart TV
- HDR compatible
- Direct-lit local dimming
- Motion 120
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- 50-inch $549.99 USD
- 55-inch $649.99 USD
- 65-inch $999.99 USD
- 86-inch $5,999.99 USD
Hisense H7D Series — 4K Smart TV
- HDR compatible
- Motion 120
- UHD upscaler
- Smart TV with full web browser
- 4K media player
- Dbx-tv® award winning sound
- 43-inch $399.99 USD
- 50-inch $499.99 USD
- 55-inch $599.99 USD
- 65-inch $899.99 USD
4K Hisense Roku TV R6 Series
- Runs the Roku OS
- HDR 10 compatible
- 4K spotlight channel
- 4,500+ streaming channels
- 450,000+ movies and TV episodes
- Roku search across 150 top channels
- Live TV pause
- Private listening and voice search via Roku mobile app
- Headphone jack (wired)
- R6 43-inch $399.99 USD
- R6 50-inch $449.99 USD
- R6 55-inch $549.99 USD
- R6 65-inch $799.99 USD
4K Hisense Roku TV R8 Series
- All the features of the R6 Series plus:
- Dolby Vision
- Direct-lit local dimming
- R8 75” $1,999.99 USD
Hisense Soundbars
- Bluetooth (iOS and Android compatibility)
- Slim ID Design
- HDMI ARC with CEC
- Optical with cable included/Coaxial
- HS201D 38-inch 2.0 Channel Sound (remote, dual bass port design) $79.99 USD
- HS202D 38-inch 2.1 Channel Sound (built-in subwoofer, Dolby Support) $129.99 USD
- HS211D 38-inch 2.1 Channel Sound (wireless subwoofer, Dolby Support) $159.99 USD
- HS511C 40-inch 5.1 Surround Sound (wireless subwoofer and rears, Dolby Support) $299.99 USD