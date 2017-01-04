Hisense reveals 100-inch $13,000 laser projection 4K TV

After being absent from CES for a few years, laser project televisions are making a return at CES 2017.

LG was the first to announces one and now Hisense is following suite with its own massive, higher resolution 4K option. The 100H10D television creates a 100-inch 4K image from just a few inches away via projection technology, complete with 2,700 lumens, allowing the TV to be viewable during the daytime.

Hisense calls this HDR compatible technology ‘4K Laser Cast TV’ and is pricing the television at $13,000 USD. The company also showed off a variety of more traditional televisions at CES 2017, including a Dolby Vision HDR ready 75-inch model that comes in at $2,000 USD.

Most interestingly, however, Hisense is also introducing the H9D Plus 4K ULED Plus smart TV, a television that supports quantum dot wide colour gamut, a key feature to look for when hunting down a viable HDR compatible television option. Hisense’s H9D ULED Plus series starts at $999 USD for the 50-inch model. The lower-end version of the H9D, which is also wide colour gamut HDR compatible, is priced at $699 USD.

It’s unclear what specific television models Hisense plans to bring to Canada, but we’ve reached out to the Chinese television manufacturer for clarification.

Find Hisense’s full 2017 television lineup below:

Hisense 100H10D Series — 4K Laser Cast TV

HDR compatible

5.1 Sound Channel

82% NTSC

Motion 120

Ultra short-throw projector technology

5.1 Channel Sound (wireless rears and subwoofer)

$12,999.99 USD

Hisense H10D Series — 4K Smart ULED TV

Ultra HD Premium™

Quantum dot wide color gamut

Full array local dimming

Motion 480

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

Bluetooth 4.0 audio output

70-inch $2,999.99 USD

75-inch $5,999.99 USD

Hisense H9D Plus Series — 4K Smart ULED® TV

HDR compatible

Wide color gamut

Edge-lit local dimming (50”, 55”, 65”)

Direct-lit local dimming (75”)

Motion 240

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

Bluetooth 4.0 audio

50-inch $999.99 USD

55-inch $1,299.99 USD

65-inch $1,999.99 USD

75-inch $2,499.99 USD

Hisense H9D Series — 4K Smart ULED® TV

HDR compatible

Wide color gamut

Edge-lit local dimming

Motion 120

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

Bluetooth 4.0 audio

50-inch $699.99 USD

55-inch $899.99 USD

65-inch $1,299.99 USD

Hisense H8D Series — 4K Smart TV

HDR compatible

Direct-lit local dimming

Motion 120

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

50-inch $549.99 USD

55-inch $649.99 USD

65-inch $999.99 USD

86-inch $5,999.99 USD

Hisense H7D Series — 4K Smart TV

HDR compatible

Motion 120

UHD upscaler

Smart TV with full web browser

4K media player

Dbx-tv® award winning sound

43-inch $399.99 USD

50-inch $499.99 USD

55-inch $599.99 USD

65-inch $899.99 USD

4K Hisense Roku TV R6 Series

Runs the Roku OS

HDR 10 compatible

4K spotlight channel

4,500+ streaming channels

450,000+ movies and TV episodes

Roku search across 150 top channels

Live TV pause

Private listening and voice search via Roku mobile app

Headphone jack (wired)

R6 43-inch $399.99 USD

R6 50-inch $449.99 USD

R6 55-inch $549.99 USD

R6 65-inch $799.99 USD

4K Hisense Roku TV R8 Series

All the features of the R6 Series plus: Dolby Vision Direct-lit local dimming



R8 75” $1,999.99 USD

Hisense Soundbars