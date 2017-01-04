Asus announces the photography-focused dual-camera ZenFone 3 Zoom

Steven Hurdle January 4, 2017 3:25pm

At CES 2017 Asus announced the ZenFone 3 Zoom, the manufacturer’s successor to the ZenFone Zoom.

The dual-camera shooter offers a fusion of optical and digital zoom, allowing users to magnify their photographs up to a total of 12x. With a focal length of 59mm, the odds of your close up pictures being distorted are vastly reduced. The phone’s second “SuperPixel” camera allows more light, a longer exposure time, and features a f/1.7 aperture. What’s interesting is the ZenFone 3 Zoom’s predecessor actually featured 3x optical zoom, the ZenFone 3 features 2.3x magnification in its new dual-camera setup.

In particular, Asus is touting the ZenFone 3 Zoom’s ability to handle low-light and back-light, two common environments some smartphones struggle with when it comes to mobile photography.

Asus’ SuperPixel software engine reduces noise and its TriTech+ Focus Engine keeps the subject in focus even when they’re on the move. Traditional auto-focus uses five percent of pixels, but with Asus’ engine 100 percent of the pixels are utilized for focusing.

This camera goes all-in for selfies with a 12 megapixel front shooter with what Asus calls “impressive” light sensitivity. Professional photographers are offered manual controls for shutter, EV, ISO, and more, and a RAW mode is supported. Other specs include a Snapdragon 625 and a seizable 5000mAh battery life, with Asus promising 42 days of standby battery life.

The phone is only 7.99mm thick at its thinnest edge and weighs in at 170 grams. Asus’ ZenFone 3 Zoom is set to be released in February of this year.

Canadian pricing and available is currently unknown, but we’ve reached out to Asus for more information.