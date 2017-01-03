Swarovski to unveil first smartwatch in March, will be powered by Qualcomm’s 835 processor

Swarovski continues to expand its connected offerings following the reveal of plans to release a smartwatch later this year.

At CES 2017 during a press conference unveiling Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 processor, a teaser video revealing Swarovski’s plans to release its first smartwatch, which the company states is “for her,” was revealed. The full unveiling of the smartwatch is set for March.

There are no other details related to specs, pricing, number of crystals, or if the smartwatch will run Android Wear 2.0. What we do know, however, is that the smartwatch is set to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Swarovski previously partnered with Misfit for a wearable called the Swarovski Shine, a collection of two solar-powered wearables and nine accessories.