Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant is set to get its own virtual reality experience

Ridley Scott’s upcoming return to the iconic Alien franchise looks to be a gory restoration of the series’ gory roots, at least if the film’s recent trailer is any indication.

Soon, according to 20th Century Fox, fans of the Alien franchise will be able to step into a virtual reality experience based on the movie. Last year, shortly after the release of The Martian, a VR experience based on the movie of the same name, was also released.

The project is set to be directed by David Karlak and will be a collaboration between Scott’s RSA films and virtual reality production house MPC VR and the Fox Innovation Lab — 20th Century Fox’s virtual reality division.

The game is described as a “dread-inducing journey into the depths of the alien universe,” and will be released at some point this year. It’s unclear what platforms the experience will hit, but it’s likely Alien: Covenant’s VR spin-off will make its way to the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR, the three current high-end VR platforms.

One of the Oculus Rift’s earliest demos was a VR version of Alien Isolation. The final version of the experience never shipped, but it was used an example of what modern high-end virtual reality is capable of.