January security update now available to download for Pixel and Nexus devices

Google’s latest monthly Android security update is now available to download on Nexus and Pixel devices.

One thing to note is that this month’s update does not include any fixes for the myriad of device-related issues Pixel owners have reported over the past several months. Those will have to wait for a future patch.

All told, the patch shores up 73 vulnerabilities. According to 9to5Google, the threat posed by the patched vulnerabilities ranged in severity from low to critical. The majority, 45 in this case, were rated as high, while Google rated another seven as critical. However, the website goes on to say that Google did not receive any reports of users being affected by any of the 73 security issues patched in January’s update.

If you haven’t received a notification prompting you to download the update, Google has uploaded individual device factory images to its website.

Source Google