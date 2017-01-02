Samsung will reportedly soon reveal exactly why the Galaxy Note 7 caught fire

After a glorious entry into the market, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 quickly went down in flames in 2016. The device was one of the nicest looking handsets the company has ever manufactured, but also came embedded with a faulty battery that caused several to explode, bringing on a full recall of its flagship smartphone.

According to a new report by Korean publications JoongAng Ilbo and the Korea Herald, Samsung has concluded its investigation into the Note 7’s issues, with assistance from both the Underwriter Laboratories (UL) and the state-owned Korea Testing Laboratory. The details are not yet known, but Samsung will reportedly make the results public by mid-January.

Health Canada noted Samsung “sold or distributed” approximately 39,000 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in Canada and received four reports of phone batteries overheating with one incident resulting in a “minor burn injury to a consumer’s forearm.”

Samsung has since deactivated all Note 7’s from operating in the Canadian market.