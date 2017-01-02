Samsung announces Galaxy A (2017) series with improved camera, USB Type-C and water-resistance

Ahead of CES 2017, Samsung has unveiled its latest trio of Android devices with the Galaxy A series of smartphones.

The 5.7-inch Galaxy A7, 5.2-inch Galaxy A5 and the 4.7-inch Galaxy A3 smartphones are first heading to Russia early-January and “will be expanded to global markets.” Unfortunately, no indication if these will come to Canada but there is a good chance as the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016) was released by Rogers, Bell, Telus, Virgin, Koodo, Videotron, SaskTel and Fido for approximately $450 no-term.

The 2017 version of the Galaxy A features will be available in Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud and has the similar metal frame and 3D glass back design found in the flagship Galaxy S7 smartphones. All the new Galaxy A series comes with an improved camera, IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, USB Type-C connectivity, and runs Android 6.0.16 (Marshmallow).

Galaxy A7 (2017)

5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED display

1.9 GHz, octa-core processor

OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

16-megapixel (F1.9) rear camera, 16-megapixel (F1.9) front-facing camera

Additional features: Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX, S-Voice, Dual SIM support, IP68 certification

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (UICC, eSE)

Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Hall, Fingerprint scanner, Barometer

3GB RAM + 32 GB Storage, MicroSD slot (up to 256 GB)

Overall dimensions: 156.8 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm

3,600 mAh batery, fast-charging

Network: LTE Cat.6

Galaxy A5 (2017)

5.2-inch FHD Super AMOLED

1.9 GHz, octa-core processor

OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

16-megapixel (F1.9) rear camera, 16-megapixel (F1.9) front-facing camera

Additional features: Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX, S-Voice, Dual SIM support, IP68 certification

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (UICC, eSE)

Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Hall, Fingerprint scanner, Barometer

3GB RAM + 32 GB Storage, MicroSD slot (up to 256 GB)

Overall dimensions: 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm

3,000 mAh batery, fast-charging

Network: LTE Cat.6

Galaxy A3 (2017)

4.7-inch HD Super AMOLED

1.6GHz, octa-core processor

OS: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

13-megapixel (F1.9) rear camera, 8-megapixel (F1.9) front-facing camera

Additional features: Samsung Pay, Samsung KNOX, S-Voice, Dual SIM support, IP68 certification

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC (UICC, eSE)

Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, RGB Light, Hall, Fingerprint scanner, Barometer

2GB RAM + 16 GB Storage, MicroSD slot (up to 256 GB)

Overall dimensions: 135.4 x 66.2 x 7.9 mm

2,350 mAh batery, fast-charging

Network: LTE Cat.6