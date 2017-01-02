Samsung 128GB EVO Micro SDXC card, Goodland’s WiFi Repeater and other Amazon Canada discounts

January 2, 2017 11:20am
With 2016 completed and all the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday sales, Digital Days and Boxing Week deals mostly completed, Amazon Canada is still discounting several items.
While fitness is its main focus today, here a number of deals to keep in mind:
- Samsung 128GB EVO Micro SDXC with Adapter for $59.49 (save $35.51)
- AUKEY Car Mount cellphone Holder for $13.99 (save 22%)
- Goodland’s Wifi Repeater, Signal Booster 802.11n/b/g for $22.37 (Save 25%)
- BlackBerry DTEK50 Unlocked for $299.43 (save $129.57)
- Various Incipio smartphone cases heavily discounted (up to 50% off)