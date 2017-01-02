Lineage OS, the ROM formerly known as CyanogenMod, gets a new logo

After a disastrous 2016 in which Cyanogen abandoned its titular OS, the CyanogenMod team, the group behind Android’s most popular ROM, announced it was breaking ranks with the company and starting a new project, Linage OS, that would more closely adhere to the grassroots origins of Cyanogen.

While Android users can’t download the ROM just yet, a member of the Lineage team uploaded the operating system’s new logo to GitHub earlier today, hinting at what’s to come. The Lineage team has since added the logo to their official website as well. As the Android Police notes, the design is a clever visual reference to the project’s Android and Cyanogen roots.

We’ll likely learn more about Lineage in the coming weeks and months.

Source GitHub