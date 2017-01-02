Leaks surface of Asus ZenFone AR, the second Google Tango phone

Rose Behar January 2, 2017 1:13pm

Images and information have emerged regarding the Asus ZenFone AR, the second smartphone featuring Google’s Tango augmented reality technology. The leaks come courtesy of mobile tipster Evan Blass and mobile chipset maker Qualcomm, which published a blog post meant for January 4th regarding the inclusion of its Snapdragon 821 chip.

The image leak reveals an all-black device with a sizeable camera and sensor package on the back, a front-facing fingerprint sensor and capacitive buttons. Qualcomm’s blog post, meanwhile, goes more in-depth, revealing that the device will stock a Snapdragon 821 chip and is set to be the world’s first smartphone that is both Daydream-ready and Tango-enabled.

ASUS ZenFone AR (2nd Google Tango phone) pic.twitter.com/ctKQ9IKfeC — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 2, 2017

The first Tango-enabled smartphone, the Phab2 Pro, was debuted by Lenovo and features a Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 4,050mAh battery. It suffered a bumpy roll-out, eventually becoming available in December 2016 after several delays.

Google Tango is a set of sensors and computer vision software that supports smartphone AR, which allows for the intelligent overlay of digital images and information on top of real-life surroundings.

No further information about the forthcoming device was revealed by either source, but the public won’t have to wait long — it will likely make its official debut on January 4th, 2017.