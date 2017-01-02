Ariana Grande is coming to the Final Fantasy universe as ‘Dangerous Woman’

Ariana Grande, the singer behind “Into You” and the euphemism-laden single “Side to Side,” is coming to Square Enix’s popular Android and iOS mobile Final Fantasy title, Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius, as a playable character called “Dangerous Woman.”

a little peek at DW featured in #FFBEWW ???????????????????? ♡???????????????? A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Grande will be added to the free-to-play turn-based mobile RPG via an upcoming update. The singer, who is currently dating rapper Mac Miller, confirmed the news via her Instagram account, sharing sprite animations of her character, which is clad in the singer’s trademark latex bunny ears, as well as her meeting with the game’s designers.

Grande being added to the Final Fantasy series marks the first time a non-fictional character has made it into the cult classic franchise.

Square Enix hasn’t yet shared additional details regarding how Grande’s character fits into the game’s story or how players can acquire the character. She is, however, excited to be included in the game, stating, “It’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life and I’m so excited and in love with it I cannot contain myself,” via her Instagram account.

Dangerous Woman, the name of Grande’s character in Brave Exvius, is also the title of her most recently released album. It’s unclear if Grande’s special power in the game will be licking donuts and then placing them back on store shelves.

While the Final Fantasy series has fallen from grace over the last few years, the game’s most recent entry, Final Fantasy XV, has been relatively well received by critics and fans.

Brave Exvius is available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for free with in-app purchases.

Image credit: Wikicommons