Here are the top read MobileSyrup tech stories of 2016

Zachary Gilbert December 31, 2016 12:44pm

2016 has been a whirlwind of a year in tech.

We have BlackBerry ending production in-house production of smartphones and outsourcing development and manufacturing to TCL. Shomi, a rising star in the Canadian streaming space shut down to pave way for Amazon Prime Video, and Apple said the future is now and ditched standard USB 3.0 for USB-C.

I dug deep into the data that is MobileSyrup to see which 2016 stories our readers read the most.

Which stories were your favourite? Let us know in the comment section and here is to an awesome 2017!

Image Credit: Flickr – Jiuguang Wang