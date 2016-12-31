Here are the top read MobileSyrup tech stories of 2016

Zachary Gilbert
December 31, 2016 12:44pm
2016 has been a whirlwind of a year in tech.
We have BlackBerry ending production in-house production of smartphones and outsourcing development and manufacturing to TCL. Shomi, a rising star in the Canadian streaming space shut down to pave way for Amazon Prime Video, and Apple said the future is now and ditched standard USB 3.0 for USB-C.
I dug deep into the data that is MobileSyrup to see which 2016 stories our readers read the most.
- Let’s discuss Netflix, Shomi and CraveTV
- Researchers from Queen’s University have created the first working flexible smartphone
- HP announces business-focused, Windows 10-powered Elite x3 phablet
- OnePlus 3 review: Best $500 smartphone available in Canada
- Sony’s new Xperia X is the mid-range smartphone price conscious Canadians have been waiting for
- 67 percent of Canadians own a smartphone, says new Pew Research report
- LG V20 review: Inconsistent greatness
- Pokémon Go is now officially available in Canada on iOS and Android
- Why I settled on LG’s Stylo 2 Plus as my Galaxy Note 7 replacement
- LG 360 VR Hands-on: A new mid-level VR competitor
Which stories were your favourite? Let us know in the comment section and here is to an awesome 2017!
Image Credit: Flickr – Jiuguang Wang