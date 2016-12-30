Volvo adds Skype for Business to 90 Series cars to further in-car productivity

Volvo recently announced that it will add Microsoft’s Skype for Business to its 90 Series cars.

This initiative makes Volvo the first automaker to launch an in-car productivity tool, according to a statement sent to MobileSyrup.

“We’ve all been there. Sitting in the car trying to join a conference call. You either fumble with or drop your phone while trying to connect or you forget the long pin code to join. It’s not the best way to start an important call in the car,” said Anders Tylman-Mikiewicz vice president of consumer connectivity services at Volvo in a statement.

“On top of all that your attention is not where it should be — on the road. With the addition of Skype for Business all that goes away,” Tylman-Mikiewicz continued.

In Volvo’s 90 Series cars, which include the S90, V90 and XC90, drivers will be able to view their upcoming meetings and participant details, as well as join meetings by clicking the large, centre display.

Volvo’s partnership with Microsoft will also explore the potential to integrate the virtual assistant Cortana into Volvo’s vehicles.

“Volvo Cars is leading the way in its recognition that the nature of work is increasingly mobile. People need to be productive from anywhere — including their cars,” said Ben Canning, director of product management of Skype for Business, said in a statement.

The issue of distracted driving isn’t addressed in the release from Volvo, though this initiative marks another step towards the transformation of the vehicle into another means of productivity.