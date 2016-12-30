These Canadian Apple Stores have AirPods in stock

December 30, 2016 5:58pm
While Apple’s AirPods have been the source of many jokes over the last few months, the W1 chip that allows the iPhone to instantly connect to the wireless earbuds over Bluetooth, is a legitimate technology innovation.
Apple also seems to have been caught off guard by the demand for its wireless earbuds, with many in-store locations already selling out of $219 CAD headphones. Prior to the AirPods official release, it was rumoured that Apple had delayed the wireless earphones due to manufacturing issues, though they eventually hit store at the start of the holiday shopping season.
If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on AirPods, however, there are a number of Canadian Apple Stores that currently have the headphones in stock as of December 30th. Apple’s AirPods are also available for order from its Canadian website, though the shipping estimate comes in at six weeks.
We’ve rounded up every Canadian Apple Store that has AirPods in stock below:
- Apple Aix-en-Provence
2 Place du Général de Gaulle, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, Bouches-du-Rhône
- Apple Atlantis
Galerie Atlantis Le Centre, 44811 Saint Herblain, Loire-Atlantique
- Apple Carrefour Laval
3035, boulevard Le Carrefour, local C14B, H7T 1C8 Laval, Quebec
- Apple Chinook Centre
6455 Macleod Trail SWm T2H 0K8 Calgary, Alberta
- Apple Conestoga
550 King Street, N2L 5W6 Waterloo, Ontario
- Apple Coquitlam Centre
2829 Barnet Highway, V3B 5R5 Coquitlam, Colombie-Britannique
- Apple Eaton Centre
220 Yonge Street, M5B 2H1 Toronto, Ontario
- Apple Fairview
1800 Sheppard Avenue East, M2J 5A7 Toronto, Ontario
- Apple Fairview Pointe-Claire
- 6801, autoroute transcanadienne, H9R 5J2 Pointe-Claire, Quebec
- Apple Guildford Town Centre
10355 152 Street, V3R 7C1 Surrey, Colombie-Britannique
- Apple Halifax Shopping Centre
7001 Mumford Road, B3L 4N9 Halifax, Nouvelle-Écosse
- Apple La Cañada
Parque Comercial La Cañada Autovía del Mediterráneo s/n Salida Ojén, 29600 Marbella
- Apple Mapleview Centre
900 Maple Avenue, L7S 2J8 Burlington, Ontario
- Apple Market Mall
3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, T3A 0E2 Calgary, Alberta
- Apple Markville Shopping Centre
5000 Highway 7 East, L3R 4M9 Markham, Ontario
- Apple Masonville
1680 Richmond Street North, N6G 3Y9 London, Ontario
- Apple Metrotown
320 4700 Kingsway, V5H 4J2 Burnaby, British Columbia
- Apple Odysseum
Centre Commercial Odysseum Zone Odysseum Zac Port Marianne, 34000 Montpellier, Hérault
- Apple Pacific Centre
701 West Georgia Street, V7Y 1G5 Vancouver, Colombie-Britannique
- Apple Place Ste-Foy
2450 Boulevard Laurier, G1V 2L1 Québec, Quebec
- Apple Polo Park
1485 Portage Avenue, R3G 0W4 Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Apple Sherway Gardens
25 The West Mall, M9C 1B8 Toronto, Ontario
- Apple Square One
100 City Centre Drive, L5B 2C9 Mississauga, Ontario
- Apple Upper Canada Mall
17600 Yonge Street, L3Y 4Z1 Newmarket, Ontario
- Apple Yorkdale
3401 Dufferin Street, M6A 3A1 Toronto, Ontario