Amazon’s Digital Days sale isn’t available in Canada, but here are a few tech deals

December 30, 2016 9:50am
In an effort to expand its online retail dominance, Amazon launched a 1-day extravaganza today that discounted various apps, video games, movies, and tech. Unfortunately, Canadians are shut out of the fun as the deals are only available to those in the United States.
However, there is a slight bright spot as the company has continued its record-breaking holiday season with slashed pricing on a number of popular products. Here’s a roundup for those interested:
- Jaybird Freedom Wireless Bluetooth Headset for $119.99 (45% off)
- AUKEY 12000mAh Portable Power Bank for $19.99 (23% off)
- BlackBerry DTEK50 and case bundle for $316
- WeMo Insight Switch for $59.99 (14% off)
- Various Spigen cases and screen protectors on sale
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate Plus Fitness band for $179.99 ($20 savings)
- Motorola Moto G (2nd Generation) Unlocked for $149.95 (23% off)
- Xbox One S 500GB Console – Gears and Halo Limited Edition Holiday Bundle for $329.99 (18% off)
- Huawei Nexus 6P unlocked for $649
- Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphones for $129.99 (57% off)
- LifeSpan TR1200-DT3 Standing Desk Treadmill for $999 (12% off)
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Card for $55.95
- Sonos PLAY:1 Compact Wireless Smart Speaker for $219 (13% off)