The CAA builds a mobile game to teach Canadians about the dangers of distracted driving

The use of an electronic device — such as a smartphone, tablet, or GPS — has been banned by all Canadian provinces and territories (except for Nunavut) for years. Still, while provincial governments have run a number of education campaigns during that time, distracted driving has grown to one of the leading causes of death on the road in Canada.

The latest stat is from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) states that 33 percent of Canadians have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month.

“These numbers are troubling,” says Jeff Walker, VP of public affairs for CAA National. “The effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit. It’s socially unacceptable to drive drunk, and that’s where we need to get with texting. Attitudes are beginning to shift, but our actions need to follow.”

The fines for distracted driving differ across the country. Quebec has the lowest with an $80 fine while Prince Edward Island has a maximum fine of $,1200.

To help keep the roads safe and spread the message in a different manner, the CAA has worked with Splash Works and build an iOS, Android, and online game called TXT U L8R, which allows players to avoid distractions on the road such as putting on makeup, shaving, eating a burger, using the GPS and mobile device.