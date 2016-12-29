Data shows Samsung’s Note 7 recall didn’t translate to holiday Apple sales sweep

Rose Behar

December 29, 2016 4:13pm

Samsung’s Note 7 combustion issue and subsequent recall of 2.5 million devices didn’t do much to benefit Apple during the holiday sales season, according to Yahoo’s Flurry Analytics.

The firm’s data shows that Apple’s products accounted for 44 percent of activated smartphones and tablets between December 19th and 25th, down from 49.1 percent in 2015. Meanwhile, Samsung saw a bump from 19.8 percent in 2015 to 21 percent. The results are surprising considering the Note 7 recall became a global media phenomenon, which many expected to permanently taint the brand.

“Most of those who bought or wanted to buy a Note 7 opted for a different high-end Galaxy phone,” said NPD Group primary hardware analyst Stephen Baker in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, adding that in addition to loyalty to the Android platform “Samsung was able to fend off other Android competition, and Apple, too, thanks to Apple’s own lack of a wowing product this year.”

Consumer tech and mobile industry consultant Chetan Sharma concurred with Baker in the WSJ report, stating: “Apple has the strongest ecosystem, with its hardware, software and app and content stores. iPhone users looking for an upgrade stick with Apple. But in a year when Samsung dropped the ball in a huge way [Apple] didn’t have a phone with a compelling enough feature set to lure Samsung owners away.”

SourceWall Street Journal
  • Rev0lver

    Durrr me keep my Note cause me smrter than everyone.

  • ciderrules

    And? iPhone will sell over 70 million phones this quarter. Note 7 didn’t even hit 3 million. Even if a large chunk of Note 7 owners switched and bought the iPhone 7 it would still be a tiny fraction of their total sales.

    • Well yeah, there are 70 million baristas out there.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      This article may have triggered you into a round of revisionism. Because I can guarantee that wasn’t the way you were spinning it a few months ago before the results were in.

    • p_lindsay

      I have only ever had one Samsung phone, the GS3, and it’s easily the worst phone I’ve ever owned so I’m far from a Samsung fanboy. But the Note 7 was so much better than the iPhone 7 that the two actually weren’t even comparable. Obviously Samsung got a bit ahead of themselves with it, but the fact remains, Apple is miles behind in innovation these days.

    • Shogun

      Since when are sales and profit numbers meaningless? What metric do you use to measure success? That is besides your own biases

  • Shogun

    It didn’t help Blackberry either despite the grousing and over optimistic BS of company touts.

  • yoyo ma

    That’s one way to spin this data lol.

  • Can’t Fix Stupid

    Many of us rationally said they wouldn’t see the benefit the fanboys were predicting. And they didn’t.

    Pretty bad when Apple is tossed a gimme and still fall flat on their face. Their best years are past them.

  • p_lindsay

    Probably because the iPhone 7 is incredibly underwhelming.

    • Can’t Fix Stupid

      I guess you didn’t see the Jet Black colour. It’s black, reimagined.

    • p_lindsay

      I did see it and I must admit it was pretty revolutionary. It’s basically the Che Guevara of colours.