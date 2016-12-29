BlackBerry’s upcoming QWERTY keyboard smartphone might feature an unusual 1620 x 1080 pixel display

In less than a week, TCL Corporation, the company BlackBerry licensed its mobile brand to earlier this month, is set to detail the newest devices to bear the Waterloo-based company’s iconic name.

One of the smartphones we expect to see TCL unveil is the oft-rumoured Mercury. Harking back to BlackBerry smartphones of old, the phone is reportedly set to feature a QWERTY keyboard, as well as a fingerprint sensor embedded the keyboard’s spacebar.

Based on a new screenshot, reportedly captured from the device, it looks like Mercury will ship with Android Nougat and an unusual native screen resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels.

The screenshot comes courtesy of WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt, who says the display has a 420 ppi pixel density.

Here's a screenshot of Android 7.0 on the BlackBerry "Mercury" BBB100-x. 1620×1080 resolution 420dpi. pic.twitter.com/yoevL8IHc4 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 29, 2016

Also noteworthy is the fact that Android’s standard software navigation buttons aren’t present in the screenshot, which corroborates the image of the device that leaked at the start of December.

According to previous rumours, Mercury will feature a 2.0GHz Qualcomm processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

We’ll have a full story on the device if and when it’s announced at CES next week.