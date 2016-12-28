LG set to launch line of wireless audio wearables and floating speaker at CES 2017

Rose Behar December 28, 2016 4:13pm

Even after the unveiling its upcoming Stylus 3 smartphone and K series of smartphones, LG says it has more gadgets up its sleeve for the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), including a new line of wearable wireless audio products and a levitating speaker.

The futuristic 360-degree floating speaker, model PJ9, hovers over a ‘Levitation Station’ which houses a subwoofer and uses electromagnets to propel the speaker upward. It offers up to 10 hours of battery life, after which point it descends back to the station to charge. The device is IPX7 water and dust resistant and employs multi-point technology so that users can connect more than one Bluetooth device simultaneously.

Additionally, the company has announced that its lineup of wearable audio devices will be led by Tone Studio wearable speaker neckband and Tone Free earphones with companion charging neckband.

The Tone Studio wearable neckband features four external speakers — two just below the wearer’s ears and two vibrating speakers at the front of the neckband closest to the collarbone. The company notes in a release sent to MobileSyrup that it collaborated on the neckband with American audio tech company DTS and equipped it with a Hi-Fi digital to analog converter (DAC). Its dual play function allows users to connect to two separate sound systems to allow multiple users to listen to audio from the same source.

The Tone Free wearable neckband, in a manner similar to the levitating speaker, allows users to employ wireless earbuds that can be charged inside an accompanying wireless neckband once the batteries run down, without disrupting music playback. It also comes with an optional, non-wearable charging cradle.

LG notes that several other Bluetooth products will be unveiled at CES 2017, including the Tone Ultra, which was created in collaboration with JBL.

“LG has a rich legacy of innovating in the wearable audio market, and our products have become the standard by which all other earphones are judged,” said Michael Park, vice president of Innovative Personal Devices Business Division at LG Electronics. “We are committed to leading the way in this fast moving market by developing exciting new products which appeal to every music-loving and convenience-seeking individual.”