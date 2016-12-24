Italian eyewear maker partners with InteraXon to build fashionable wearables

Jessica Galang December 24, 2016 6:05pm

Toronto-based InteraXon — the company behind the Muse brain-sensing meditation headband — is partnering with Padua, Italy-based Safilo to help the eyewear company enter the wearables space.

The two companies will work together on a research and development partnership and licensing agreement through the name SafiloX.

“Safilox is the perfect intersection of our renowned iconic eyewear design and authentic quality craftsmanship dating back to 1878, the leading brain sensing technology application, and today’s most coveted consumer search to master mental focus and strength to achieve enhanced personal performance and well-being,” said Luisa Delgado, CEO of Safilo. “It is neither another example of technology mounted on frames, nor technology for its own sake. With SafiloX, our group leverages its legendary passion for product and people for a wearable eyewear proposition of unparalleled fit and comfort, aspirational design and style, and compelling consumer relevance.”

InteraXon and Safilo have been exploring their first eyewear developments over the past year. To develop this eyewear platform, the companies have established a team of experts devoted to integrating InteraXon’s brain sensing technology with Safilo’s vision for stylish product design, development, and engineering. The goal is to create technology invisible to the user, but with a relevant functionality and aspirationally styled design.

Scientific research partnerships under SafiloX are already underway, and involve Canadian neuroscience researchers at institutes including the University of Toronto and the University of Victoria. There are also studies by Michela Balconi, professor of neuropsychology and cognitive neuroscience and head of research unit in affective and social neuroscience at the Cattolica University of Milan.

“With SafiloX, InteraXon becomes broadly accessible via a premier lifestyle brand and iconic design and stylish accessory. We are excited to spread the positive impact of our technology through Safilo’s authentic quality and aspirational style,” said Derek Luke, CEO of InteraXon.

This story was originally published by BetaKit.