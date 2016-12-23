Twitter Canada launches new Amplify programs to bring Canadians hockey highlights

As part of the company’s Amplify initiative, Twitter Canada will be partnering with several Canadian brands to deliver hockey highlights to Twitter in the next few weeks.

During the World Hockey Junior Championships from December 26th 2016 to January 5th, 2017, several Canadian media brands will collaborate to bring real-time highlights to Twitter. These partnerships include broadcasters like TSN, with Hockey Canada will be sharing tournament highlights on Twitter.

TSN’s Amplify partners will be Air Canada and Canadian Tire, while Hockey Canada will partner with Samsung as part of the event.

Furthermore, during the NHL Centennial Classic featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings on January 1st, 2017 Rogers Sportsnet will be sharing event highlights on Twitter

In addition, Sportsnet will partner with Wendy’s and Universal Studios (and the movie SPLIT), as part of the event.

Twitter Amplify was launched in October, 2015 to allow publishers to monetize their content on Twitter. The first Amplify event took place in Canada in May, 2016 when Samsung partnered with NBA Canada to bring post-season NBA highlights to Twitter.

“Our research shows that 86 per cent of Canadians on Twitter enjoy watching major league sports and more than half all Canadian users are considered sports enthusiasts in terms of how they interact with their favourite teams and players,” said Rory Capern, managing director of Twitter Canada, in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be working with key content partners like Rogers, Bell and Hockey Canada to bring video hockey highlights into this massive Canadian conversation about what’s happening in Hockey on Twitter,” he continued.