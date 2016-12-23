Tesla’s new and improved autopilot could roll out next week, says Elon Musk

While Elon Musk has talked before of rolling out improved autopilot in mid-December, he seems to have confirmed this timeline on Twitter.

Musk announced recently that it “looks like we might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week.”

Looks like we might be ready to rollout most of Autopilot functionality for HW2 towards the end of next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2016

Engadget reports that the Autopilot that came with HW2 doesn’t have access to several features already built into the older technology, such as autosteer, smart summon, auto lane change, autopark, lane departure warning, collision warning and avoidance, emergency braking and cruise control.

The company previously stated that it needed to recalibrate the system using millions of miles of real-world driving data to ensure safety and convenience.

Tesla Autopilot vision neural net now working well. Just need to get a lot of road time to validate in a wide range of environments. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2016

It seems however, that the auto tech company has enough miles under its belt to start rolling out the upgrade next week.