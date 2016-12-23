Rent any movie from Google for $0.99 until January 23

Chris Pratt, the most handsome man alive

Igor Bonifacic

December 23, 2016 7:33pm

Google has a pretty sweet deal to help you pass any downtime you may have this holiday season.

Starting today and until January 23rd, almost every movie on the company’s Google Play platform costs $0.99 to rent. Eligible films include even recent blockbusters like the 2016 remake of the Magnificent Seven and Deadpool, as well as older classics like Blade Runner, and they can be watched either on one’s mobile device, desktop computer or television set via Chromecast.

The one catch is that it’s a one-time credit, so you can only get one $0.99 movie per account.

Still, I don’t think anyone is going to complain about seeing a new movie they may have missed in theatres for less than a dollar.

Hit the source link below to take advantage of the deal.

SourceGoogle Play
  • BluenoseGH

    Only SD movies 99 cents

    • dave

      Negative, coupon works for HD as well.

  • Matt

    Sorry Google. I Much prefer to use Kodi and watch everything for free

    • Mark Paisley

      You mean Google can’t compete against illegal streaming services? Don’t compare apples to oranges with steaming services

    • Matt

      It’s not illegal streaming. Not sure if your old enough. But remember the old days when TV was 100% free by using rabbit ears on a TV and TV shows were mainly making their profit from making consumers watch commercials. Watching TV was always free. But rogers and bell only charge consumers to be able to use their services. But 100% the content itself is 100% free hence why TV channels have commercials where they make their profits from and plus TV shows make millions from product placement in the TV shows as well. Even the TV channels themselves allow people to watch TV shows for free on their websites themselves as well. Good look online ctv, global. Etc can stream all TV shows for free from their own websites as well. Streaming is not illegal as the TV channels themselves have free online streaming. Before you comment saying online streaming is illegal. Do some research before making dumb comments .

    • Nexzen

      This is not a TV channel.. this is a movie. Maybe u should do some research before useless comments.

    • Matt

      Movies are also free to watch from TV channels as well. Do research buddy. Plus movie producers make millions from in movie product placements as well. Plus get tons of cash from tax credits as well. Plus sometimes the entire movie itself is one big commercial advertisement as well. Like the movie Battleship was one big advertisement for US Navy to bring recruitment up. And Movie Transformers was one huge advertisement for Chevrolet vehicles to bring sales up. Trust me movie producers make way more from product placements. And advertising deals. Then the small box office theater money they get. Specially since theater ticket sales have dropped traumatically because very few people go to theaters anymore. People prefer to buy huge flat screen TVs and kick as home theater sound and be at home comfortable on their own couches and stream movies on Netflix or Kodi. For myself I haven’t been to a theater for several several years. And I haven’t bought any DVD movies for over 15 years now. I much prefer to stream my content on my convenient schedule. I even cancelled Roger’s Cable several several years ago as well. Streaming is the present and will be the future as well. Rogers and bell need to get their act together and get better tech. Or their gonna go bankrupted just like rogers video and blockbuster went out of business.

    • Rev0lver

      Look, I’m not anti piracy at all, but comparing a Kodi box to a legitimate service is completely illogical.