Distracted driving is a hot topic this year and will continue to be of concern in 2017.

Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, took to YouTube for a special message that Santa has once again passed his driving test and is allowed to operate on roads, housetops, and Canadian skies.

Garneau gently reminded Santa to not “use your cellphone and don’t do any texting while you’re driving your sleigh through the skies.”

Our hard working tax dollars were spent on this video.