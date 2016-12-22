Steam’s 2016 Winter Sale is now live with thousands of PC games discounted until Jan. 2

You’ve just read the title to this article and you’re about to comment, “But, Igor — this is not mobile related!” I know, but I thought I would be remiss not to write a quick post about the fact that Steam’s annual Winter Sale, a great place to get fantastic PC, Mac and Linux games at a significant discount, has begun.

Starting today and until January 2nd, the prices of almost the platform’s entire library of games has been slashed, with some games nearly 80 percent off their regular price. Valve has also discounted newer titles like Watch Dogs 2.

With thousands of games discounted, it’s impossible to highlight even a fraction of the great experiences that are available to check out for not a lot of money, but I’ve gone ahead and linked to a couple of my personal favourites from the past couple of years.

Even if you have a relatively underpowered computer, it’s still well worthwhile checking out a lot of the titles below; most of them can work on machines that are now several years old.

As always, all prices are in Canadian dollars.

