Steam’s 2016 Winter Sale is now live with thousands of PC games discounted until Jan. 2

steam-winter-sale-2016

Igor Bonifacic

December 22, 2016 3:18pm

You’ve just read the title to this article and you’re about to comment, “But, Igor — this is not mobile related!” I know, but I thought I would be remiss not to write a quick post about the fact that Steam’s annual Winter Sale, a great place to get fantastic PC, Mac and Linux games at a significant discount, has begun.

Starting today and until January 2nd, the prices of almost the platform’s entire library of games has been slashed, with some games nearly 80 percent off their regular price. Valve has also discounted newer titles like Watch Dogs 2.

With thousands of games discounted, it’s impossible to highlight even a fraction of the great experiences that are available to check out for not a lot of money, but I’ve gone ahead and linked to a couple of my personal favourites from the past couple of years.

Even if you have a relatively underpowered computer, it’s still well worthwhile checking out a lot of the titles below; most of them can work on machines that are now several years old.

As always, all prices are in Canadian dollars.

Do you plan to pick up during this year’s Steam Winter Sale? Tell us in the comments section.

SourceSteam
  • eszklar

    “But, Igor — this is not mobile related!”

    Oh wait……

    • Eluder

      Doom is quite awesome… picked it up months ago for probably double this price, well worth it then too.

    • Igor Bonifacic

      Now is definitely a good time to pick up Mankind Divided. It wasn’t a great PC port at launch, but they since patched it seemingly a million times and it’s a lot of fun.

  • Jim Pauls

    I might get ABZU. Looks pretty neat

  • Not for you

    Dishonored 2 is fantastic. It had a load of performance problems at launch, and the associated overreaction is reflected in the steam reviews. However, the level design is great, and supports all sorts of experimentation and manipulation of the game systems.

  • Brad Fortin

    “Firewatch — discounted by 40 percent to $13.19”

    Nice.