Justin Bieber, Sia and Drake top Billboard’s most purchased songs in Canada

Canadians were well represented on Billboard Canada’s hottest songs of 2016, a compilation featuring the top 25 most purchased songs in Canada this past year.
Songs by Justin Bieber placed first, 11th and 19th on the top 25 list, while songs by or featuring Drake placed third and 20th. In addition to these Canadian sensations, the Edmonton-based newcomer Ruth B, placed 18th on this year’s list.
The top five songs included music by Justin Bieber, Sia, Drake, Lucas Graham and Twenty One Pilots. The chart was compiled by Nielsen SoundScan from a list of digital retailers and reflects purchases made from Dec. 5, 2015 to Nov. 26, 2016.
See the full list below:
1. Love Yourself, Justin Bieber
2. Cheap Thrills, Sia
3. One Dance, Drake
4. 7 Years, Lukas Graham
5. Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots
6. My House, Flo Rida
7. I Took a Pill in Ibiza, Mike Posner
8. Can’t Stop the Feeling!, Justin Timberlake
9. Hello, Adele
10. Cake by the Ocean, DNCE
11. Sorry, Justin Bieber
12. Don’t Let Me Down, The Chainsmokers
13. Closer, The Chainsmokers
14. This Is What You Came For, Calvin Harris
15. Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
16. Work from Home, Fifth Harmony
17. Me Too, Meghan Trainor
18. Lost Boy, Ruth B
19. Cold Water, Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber
20. Work, Rihanna Featuring Drake
21. The Sound of Silence, Disturbed
22. Roses, The Chainsmokers
23. Just Like Fire, P!nk
24. Pillow Talk, Zayn
25. No, Meghan Trainor