Capcom to release classic NES Mega Man games on iOS and Android this January

Mega Man Mobile

Igor Bonifacic

December 22, 2016 8:41am

If you’ve been patiently waiting on Nintendo to restock Canadian stores with NES Classic units for a chance to replay Mega Man 2, there’s good news on the horizon.

Mega Man series publisher Capcom has announced it will release the first six Mega Man games, originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System between 1987 and 1993, on iOS and Android devices this January. Each game in the series will cost a modest $2 USD.

Capcom hasn’t said why it made the decision to re-release the classic series on mobile devices, though one assumes the recent interest in 8-bit games, best shown by how impossible it has been to obtain an NES Classic, has something to do with it.

That said, it will be interesting to see how Mega Man translates to mobile devices. The series is known for its punishing difficulty, and without tight controls, the rereleases could become more frustrating than rewarding.

  • Jason van de Laar

    This will be quite awesome if they support bluetooth controllers and offer enhanced features that you can’t get on previous iterations. These games have been re-released many times.

    • Rev0lver

      Yeah. Touchscreen controlls for these games would be tough to pull off.

  • Balls

    GG Capcom. A great first step. Hopefully this leads to the re-release of the X series, as it would be nice to have an HD port!

  • MoYeung

    Capcom Mobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capcom Co., Ltd. Our company is dedicated to bringing the amazing characters, stories and experiences of Capcom to a new generation of mobile players everywhere. With one eye on the latest technology and another on Capcom¹s proud legacy we¹re looking to forge the next chapter in Capcom¹s incredible history. Capcom Mobile maintains operations in Los Angeles, Toronto, Tokyo, and Osaka, Japan.

    There’s an office in Toronto?

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      Yes sir. I think it is located in Etobicoke.