Canadian carriers and analysts respond to CRTC ruling broadband internet a basic service

Ian Hardy

December 22, 2016 12:28pm

While there are many questions still outstanding regarding the CRTC’s decision yesterday that broadband Internet service is now considered a “basic telecommunications service for all Canadians,” MobileSyrup reached out to carriers for comment on the ruling.

“Whether in a small town in northern Yukon, a rural area of eastern Quebec or in downtown Calgary — everyone needs access to high-quality fixed Internet and mobile services,” said Jean-Pierre Blais, chairman of the CRTC. “The availability of broadband Internet, however, is an issue that can’t be solved by the CRTC alone. All players in the Canadian communications landscape will need to do their part to ensure Canadians have access to the services they need to participate in the digital economy.”

The CRTC is creating a new $750 million CAD fund over a five-year period to help build out internet service in rural areas, with the goal of giving all Canadians a basic 50Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speed. It’s important to note that major telecom providers are mandated to contribute to the fund.

Some of the outstanding issues include that there is currently no real timeline to accomplish the massive task. Some pundits are stating that the targets are not strict enough, and that the $750 million fund is not enough to expand the infrastructure required to meet the speed goals. Some are even stating that this decision is a “non-event.”

Below are comments from Canadian carriers, consumer groups, and analysts and the CRTC’s recent ruling:

Freedom Mobile

“No comment” at this time.

Telus

“We share the CRTC’s view that in order for Canadians to participate in the digital economy, they need access to high quality broadband. This is why we have been investing billions of dollars year-after-year to increase both wireline and wireless Internet capacity in rural and urban communities across Canada, and recently introduced Internet for Good in B.C. and AB to ensure lower-income families have inexpensive access.”

“Canada has some of the world’s fastest and largest telecommunications networks. Given the sheer size of the country, meeting Canadians’ rapidly-increasing demand for more Internet bandwidth will require sustained multi-billion-dollar capital investments over many years. TELUS has invested some $2.85 billion in new infrastructure this year alone, and by the end of 2019 will have invested about $46 billion since 2000”

“This is an important and complex decision. Before commenting more extensively, we need some time to review it.”

Bell

“We are reviewing the decision.”

MTS

“We are still reviewing the decision and have no comment at this time.”

Videotron

“In the coming days we will review the decision. For the moment, no comments will be made.”

Rogers

“High-speed internet is a must for Canadians to connect with their friends, families and communities and participate in the digital economy. While there are still many details to be worked out, we are encouraged by this reasonable plan to help increase access to Canadians in hard to reach areas of our country. At Rogers, we already offer speeds twenty times faster than the new target and have unlimited plans everywhere we offer internet.”

Eastlink

“No comment” at this time.

Jeff Fan, Scotiabank

We believe the absence of retail price regulation renders this decision a “non-event” from the capital market’s perspective. Providers maintain pricing flexibility on the requirement to offer unlimited fixed broadband usage. The min. fixed broadband speed of 50Mbps down/10Mbps up and mobile wireless coverage of major roads should not be an issue for the carriers given there are no buildout obligations. The underserved areas will be funded using public funding and a new funding mechanism, which simply replaces the old levy on voice with a new levy on wireline, wireless Internet, and texting at similar percentages with implementation expected in 2018. However, we should still pay close attention to the price reduction recently implemented by competitive ISP TekSavvy and the potential impact it could have on the market.

John Lawford, Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC)

“The CRTC seized an important opportunity to make sure all Canadians, regardless of where they live can have access to the same standard of internet service that most Canadians already have. Although we believe more work is needed to address affordability, we are hopeful the CRTC’s submissions on affordability to the federal government, and its commitment to monitoring affordability, will eventually result in more support for low-income Canadians.”

“There is no question that broadband is an essential and indeed vital service that all Canadians should have access to so that they are able to participate in Canadian society and the digital economy,” said Geoff White, Counsel to the Coalition. “Although there are many details to be determined, this is one the CRTC’s most important, transformational decisions, and one that will have lasting, positive effects for all Canadians.”

Michael Geist  

Law professor & Canada research chair in internet and e-commerce Law

“Given that the CRTC largely avoids imposing regulatory requirements in this decision, more than just money will be needed to meet the broadband challenge. The Commission could have gone much further in mandating broadband obligations, addressing affordability, and curtailing data caps. It calls this decision ‘Modern Telecommunications Services — The Path Forward for Canada’s Digital Economy’ and while it sets the target for modern telecommunications services, the path for getting will still require much work.”

  • rick

    Why 10/50?? I’m in a household of 5 with a 5/30 package from Shaw. It is more than enough. Focusing more on the 10 Mbps uplink – why?? Unless you’re a YouTube blogger its not really justified.

    • Jon R

      Data usage is increasing exponentially – what is suitable for you today may not be enough to power all the connected devices in the future. I think they are trying to think long term.

    • rick

      Perhaps it is growing exponentially. So the gov mandating data speeds and predicting what’s suitable is pure garbage. What would they have mandated in 2000. It would have been completely off the mark.

      Further – if it is growing exponentially then arent their thresholds already well under as most households already have this.

      Your argument doesn’t make sense as I believe the intent is to take what’s available to most now and make it available to every corner of Canada in 10 to 15 years. They aren’t factoring in any growth at all. Exponential or not. The 10/50 is not based on anything other than that’s where the technology currently sits. It would be no different than mandating in 2000 that everyone should have 56.6 via a dial up modem by 2016.

    • fred

      because by the time this get implemented (in 10-15 years) 50/10 will be the new bare minimum.

    • rick

      It will be unuseable. 15 years ago we had dial up.

      A more meaningful statement or objective would have NOTHING to do with speed. Take AB’s approach to Supernet – if it’s a necessity then say every provincial hospital/school/library will have fiber into it and be part of a national backbone in 15 years. Build that and it will support whatever the actual use 15 years from now will be. Last mile is privatized and built by the telcos and consumers cost. Setting a speed threshold 15 years into the future is ridiculous when we have no idea how it will be used at that point. And that was mine – setting an arbitrary 10/50 based on today when many don’t even need that and saying “that’ll do” 15 years from now is just another stupid government move.

    • Denis Okoye

      I dont get you. Why agaist the minimum speed. Its a progressive in itself. We can benefit a lot with high speed internet. High speed means less time wasted on any work or program we do on the internet. Works will be done faster. There is nothing wrong with that. We should encourage more high speed internet.

    • rick

      Because its meaningless. They’ve focused on a “speed”. That’s just an open door for ISP’s to stick it to consumers. “Here’s your mandated 50/10 service – we met the gov req’s now pay us”. “Who cares it doesn’t work in 2022 – its 50/10”. The speed they noted is relevant today and will be useless in likely less than 10 years. Why not include latency if you want to talk about speed. Its nonsense. If you want to set standards and guidlines for a critical service then do it based on infrastructure.

      Its like saying “highways are important! therefore we rule that a bunch of roads must be built that can allow vehicles travel at 100km/h”. ok, 1 lane – or perhaps 2……maybe 4. oh do they have to support autonomous vehicles or just support 100 km/h? do the roads have to meet use case 15 years from now or only that a car from 2016 can do 100 km/h on that road in 2030?

      All you have to do is look at the current technology that’s exploding – VR. You think you’ll be able to do VR over a 50/10 circuit? Nope. So in 10 years when a surgeon in a major urban center is going to perform an AR/VR remote surgery to someone in yukon he’ll have to do it over 50/10?

      Saying its a critical service is fantastic. Defining that criticality on speeds……that are relevant today………and thinking they’ll be relevant in 5/10/15 years is not a smart move.

  • vn33

    “Reviewing the decision” = “Let’s see how we can profit from this decision”

  • canucks4life

    Joy so everyones prices are bound to increase to support those in the middle of nowhere

    • fred

      this is pretty much my understanding too

    • mastjaso

      Nope. Your understanding is wrong. Nothing in this ruling is mandating that carriers build out there at their own expense, it’s creating a fund specifically to address this.

    • fred

      And where will that money come from?

    • rick

      Exactly, there’s only one tax payer in Canada and we’re all it. “creating a fund” means they’re finding some pool of taxes to take it from. All so we can get “50/10” service throughout Canada………when that tier of service will be useless in 10 to 15 years.

    • Not for you

      They still need decent speed internet access. Small manufacturers and farmers are making increasing use of IoT for remote monitoring and access.

      It’s a situation comparable to roads or public transit. Not everyone uses them, but we all subsidize the cost as a common good.

  • TheTechSmith

    I agree completely with mandating a mandatory upload rate. The 0.6MB upload I was dealing with for years was a joke. 6MB/s is still fast enough to do 1080P video, so 50/10 seems overkill to me. I have 25/10 now and couldn’t be happier. It doesn’t hurt to set a high target I guess.

    One thing I can’t do but would potentially like to is use a cloud backup service for large amounts of data. That’s where real high data rates would really pay off. For this, 50/10 still wouldn’t be great, and it also wouldn’t be any better than my 25/10.

  • MoYeung

    I like what the law professor and the Scotia Bank guy said above.